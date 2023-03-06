If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Battletech dev's new game is pulpy turn-based strategy adventure The Lamplighters League

Out this year on PC and Series X/S.

Matt Wales avatar
News by Matt Wales News Reporter
Published on

Harebrained Schemes, the studio behind the acclaimed likes of Shadowrun and Battletech, has announced The Lamplighters League, a pulp-inspired tactical turn-based strategy game heading to PC and Xbox Series X/S in 2023.

The Lamplighters League - or rather, The Lamplighters League and the Tower at the End of the World to give it its full name - is described as a original pulp adventure set in an alternate 1930s. It'll pit players against a nefarious global cult, the Banished Court, out for global domination.

"For millennia," Harebrained explains, "all that stood between this sinister cabal and their plans was a band of heroic scholars known as the Lamplighters League. Unfortunately, the best of the best are all gone, so now it's up to the best of the worst."

Watch on YouTube
The Lamplighters League announcement trailer.

The Lamplighters League promises a mix of gameplay styles as its globe-trotting story swoops from dockyards to deserts and jungles, including real-time infiltration, turn-based tactical combat, and team management.

Watch on YouTube
The Lamplighters League gameplay trailer.

Throughout all this, players will take control of a steadily expanding band of misfits that bring their own stories, signature abilities, and roles. These can be further augmented by the likes of new gear and resources, but Harebrained warns that "stress and injury can take their toll".

There's no release date for The Lamplighters League yet, but it'll be available on Xbox Series X/S and PC via Steam, Epic, and the Microsoft Store when it arrives later this year.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Matt Wales avatar

Matt Wales

News Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch