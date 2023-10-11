Paradox declares pulp strategy The Lamplighters League a $22m flop

Paradox Interactive has called its recent The Lamplighters League a "big disappointment" from a commercial perspective, admitting - just seven days after its release - the pulp strategy game is unlikely to recoup its development costs, resulting in a $22.7m USD write-down.

The Lamplighters League, which was developed by the Paradox-owned Harebrained Schemes, blends tactical turn-based action and real-time stealth in a globe-trotting adventure inspired by the classic pulp stories of the 1930s, giving players control of a disparate group of rogues as they attempt to thwart an occult-obsessed cabal known as the Banished Court.

In truth, it's a deeply uneven experience; at its best, it's a "sublimely atmospheric, richly rewarding tactical adventure" - as I wrote in my 3 out of 5 stars review - but it's too often let down by bland maps, uninspiring mission objectives, and woefully underdeveloped real-time stealth. And it's clearly failed to capture the public's imagination too.

The Lamplighters League release date trailer.

In a note posted to its website, Paradox announced it's writing-down The Lamplighters League's capitalised development costs - essentially acknowledging they won't be recouped - which it says will result in a $22.7m (SEK 248m) pre-tax reduction in its fourth quarter profits.

"The Lamplighters League is a fun game with many strengths," Paradox CEO Fredrik Wester wrote in a statement announcing the news. "Even though we see cautiously positive player numbers in subscription services, the commercial reception has been too weak, which is frankly a big disappointment."

"Game projects are by their nature always risky," Wester continued, "but at the end of the day we haven't performed at the level we should. It is painful but makes us more eager to roll up our sleeves and do better."