Watch NYCC Insider now!

Watch NYCC Insider now!

See the best of the show floor, with Outside Xbox

Watch on YouTube
If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Paradox and BattleTech studio Harebrained Schemes parting ways following The Lamplighters League flop

Decision described as "a mutual agreement".

A promotional illustration for The Lamplighters League showing three agents surrounded by Eldritch beasts and enemy soldiers deep in a crumbling temple.
Image credit: Harebrained Schemes/Paradox Interactive
Matt Wales avatar
News by Matt Wales News Reporter
Published on

Paradox Interactive has announced it is parting ways with BattleTech developer Harebrained Schemes, citing "strategic and creative priorities". The seperation follows last week's news that Harebrained Schemes' The Lamplighters League has been a $22m flop for Paradox.

Harebrained was founded in 2011 by Mitch Gitelman and Jordan Weisman (co-creator of the BattleTech and MechWarrior universe), and was acquired by Paradox Interactive in 2018 after it published the studio's critically acclaimed BattleTech game that same year.

The Lamplighters League, which launched earlier this month, was Harebrained's first release as a Paradox studio but it arrived to middling reviews and failed to generate much commercial interest. Paradox went as far as to call its commercial performance a "big disappointment" last week, when it admitted the pulp strategy game was unlikely to recoup its development costs, resulting in a $22.7m USD write-down.

The Lamplighters League release date trailer.

Soon after, Paradox confirmed it had laid off a substantial portion of Harebrained, and while it did not provide numbers (a former employee claimed the layoffs affected around 80% of the team on Resetera), it did admit "staff was significantly reduced over the summer as the game entered its last phase of development and launch preparations."

And now Paradox says it will "part ways" with Harebrained as of 1st January 2024, calling the separation the "result of a mutual agreement". In a statement shared on its website, the publisher said it had "refocused its strategy towards its core niches within strategy and management games with endless qualities", and after discussing "what would happen after the release of The Lamplighters League" with Harebrained Schemes had concluded a "new project or sequel in the same genre was not in line with our portfolio plans."

Harebrained will continue to support The Lamplighters League until the end of this year while it seeks "new publishing, partnership, and investment opportunities". Paradox says it will retain ownership of The Lamplighters League and "other games developed by the studio".

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Matt Wales avatar

Matt Wales

News Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch