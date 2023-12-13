Baldur's Gate 3 Xbox save issues continue

Lost save files for Baldur's Gate 3 on Xbox continue to be an issue, despite an Xbox console firmware update earlier this week meant to address the problem.

Microsoft has now recommended a specific method of closing Baldur's Gate 3 when you finish your play session, as it is "aware of a problem that can cause players to lose saved progress".

"We are working to fix this ASAP," Microsoft's Xbox Support account wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Here's Microsoft's official workaround that Baldur's Gate 3 players on Xbox should use for the time being:

"In order to avoid this issue players should save their game and then return to the Xbox dashboard and select 'Quit Game' or 'Save to Quick Resume' from the game menu (Home, Game, Select, and then choose 'Save to Quick Resume' or 'Quit') when they finish playing.

"Users should not disconnect their console from the power. Users should select 'shut down' from the console menu and leave their Xbox connected to power."

On Monday, Baldur's Gate 3 developer Larian said players should manually update their Xbox consoles to combat instances where game crashes made save files disappear.

Baldur's Gate 3 finally arrived on Xbox Series X/S last week, after a lengthy wait and without the game's split-screen mode available on Series S.