Baldur's Gate 3 studio recommends manually updating your Xbox now to stop crashes killing saves

Game hotfix live too.

Gale, Lae'zel, Wyll, and Shadowheart looking over the edge of a cliff ion Baldur's Gate 3 with a tree to the left and a waterfall in the distance.
Image credit: Larian Studios
Tom Phillips avatar
News by Tom Phillips Editor-in-Chief
Published on

Baldur's Gate 3 developer Larian has said that Xbox players should manually update their consoles to combat instances where game crashes make save files disappear.

Larian made the announcement today via a post on X, formerly Twitter, in which the studio said it had also pushed a small update live for Baldur's Gate 3 on Xbox that contained "stability fixes".

"We're aware of saves disappearing after a crash," Larian continued. "An update is available from Xbox to help with some of these issues, please manually update your Xbox through the system menu."

A beginner's guide to multiclassing in Baldur's Gate 3 - with every class explained.Watch on YouTube

It's unclear what the cause is of these game crashes - or why save files are being affected. The fact that Xbox itself appears to have made a system update live to assist with the issue is interesting, however - and perhaps speaks to the importance of Baldur's Gate 3 for the console.

Baldur's Gate 3 finally arrived on Xbox Series X/S last week, after a lengthy wait and without the game's split-screen mode available on Series S.

Baldur's Gate 3 has received plenty of updates since its initial launch, not least of all a brand new epilogue to tie up the story, as well as a permadeath mode.

For even more on Baldur's Gate 3, check out Bertie's ongoing adventures as a very horrible evil character.

Baldur's Gate III

PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

