Baldur's Gate 3 doesn't have PlayStation exclusivity, but isn't coming to Xbox for now

Last night's Sony State of Play broadcast brought us a fresh look at the long-awaited Baldur's Gate 3 and our first confirmation it will release for PlayStation 5 as well as PC.

But what about Xbox? Had Sony splashed its cash and bought timed exclusivity? Or even full exclusivity?

Some viewers wondered if we'd hear about a version of Baldur's Gate 3 for Microsoft's consoles in due course, after Sony's show concluded. After all, it'd be nothing new for console makers to keep mention of their rivals out of such events.

However, that isn't the case here.

Baldur's Gate 3 is coming in August - to PC and PlayStation 5.

In a statement to Eurogamer today, Larian said it had not given exclusivity to Sony - it just didn't have an Xbox version in the works.

"Right now we're planning to release Baldur's Gate 3 for PC, Mac, GeForce Now and PS5," a Larian spokesperson said. "That said, we have no exclusivity and will announce support for additional platforms if and when we're ready."

Back in 2019, Larian boss Swen Vincke said the developer would not "participate in the exclusivity game" after questions were raised about its then-planned launch on the now-defunct Google Stadia.

Four years later, Vincke clearly remembers that promise.

"Relax," Vincke wrote on Twitter this afternoon. "We still aren't playing the exclusivity game."

Relax. We still aren't playing the exclusivity game. — Swen Vincke @where? (@LarAtLarian) February 24, 2023

So, that date once again. 31st August 2023. Just not on Xbox.