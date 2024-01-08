Baldur's Gate 3 director has "figured out" first act of studio's new game

With Baldur's Gate 3 scooping up accolades all over the place last year, anticipation for developer Larian's next game is already sky high; but while the studio has made it clear an official reveal is still some way off, progress is apparently being made behind the scenes: studio boss Swen Vincke says he now "figured out" the first act of Larian's new project.

Vincke confirmed the studio's next game was in the works last November, saying he "very excited about it", and that Baldur's Gate 3's critical and commercial success was "really encouraging us to ensure it pushes many boundaries".

And now, in a series of tweets, Vincke has shared a bit of a progress update, saying, "Been a great morning! After four months of rewriting and rewriting and abandoning ideas and then revisiting them, finally figured out what act one on this thing I've been working on needs to be. Quote me when it's revealed to see how much of today's draft survives. I suspect a lot."

"That said," Vincke added in a subsequent tweet, "I haven't shared it with anyone yet so it may be they all think it's bad and then I'll just kill this thread, go sit in a corner with my dog and pretend none of this happened. And press CTRL+ENTER and start all over again :) But I think I really like this one."

"It's not what you think", Vincke continued, "and this is not an teaser for an announcement. Just am genuinely excited about where this is going and wanted to share some of my excitement . It'll be quite some time before we talk about this."

Luckily for impatient Larian fans, the mighty Baldur's Gate 3 should keep minds occupied for many playthroughs to come given the multitude of riches squirrelled away within. And it is, of course, well worth spending time with, despite a few lingering issues with the recently launched Xbox version - Baldur's Gate 3 came second in Eurogamer's list of 2023 video game favourites, and it also reached number two in our readers' games of the year list.