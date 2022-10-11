Atari will hold RollerCoaster Tycoon rights for another decade

Atari will hold the rights to RollerCoaster Tycoon for another 10 years.

The licence extension is with franchise creator Chris Sawyer.

Atari will "seek to develop new titles, expand digital and physical distribution, and explore brand and merchandising collaborations" as part of a long-term plan, the publisher announced today.

The original RollerCoaster Tycoon was designed by Sawyer and published by Hasbro Interactive, which merged into Infogrames Interactive for the acclaimed sequel.

Infogrames then became Atari in 2003, ahead of the third game in the series developed by Frontier Developments and released in 2004.

Since then, Atari has released a number of other games in the series, including RollerCoaster Tycoon 4 Mobile, RollerCoaster Tycoon World, and most recently RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic in 2017. These games were widely panned.

Frontier went on to separately create Planet Coaster, a spiritual successor to the series.

Nostalgia for RollerCoaster Tycoon remains high, though - the original's grid-based building and charming management has enduring allure.