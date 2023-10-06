Assassin's Creed Mirage The Gift Enigma solution

The Gift Enigma in Assassin's Creed Mirage will take you outside of the larger settlements in Baghdad, forcing you to explore the wilderness and all of its dangers as well as treasures. We strongly recommend using Enkidu as much as possible as you explore the river later in this guide, they make finding specific locations a lot easier.

Enigmas are riddles and puzzles dotted all around Baghdad in Assassin's Creed Mirage. If you can solve them, rewards such as outfit dyes and talismans await you. However, most enigmas require a bit of detective work to figure them out.

Without further ado, we're here to show you how to solve The Gift Enigma in Assassin's Creed Mirage.

The Gift Enigma location in Assassin's Creed Mirage

The location of The Gift enigma in Assassin's Creed Mirage can be be found on a rooftop in Haylanah in Abbasiyah.

The rooftop is north west of the Dome of the Ass and west of the Pharmacy of Haylanah. We've marked its exact location on the map below:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

When you get to the location indicated on the map above, look for a rooftop that has a structure on it surrounded by vines.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

When here, use your Eagle Vision to highlight the enigma scroll for you, it should be on a small table.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

How to access the Enigma

To access the enigma, head into your inventory and then select your 'bag' option. Then, on the right side of your screen, you can scroll down until you come to a section called 'Enigmas'. Here, you can view all of the enigmas you have collected and are yet to solve.

You can click on one to read it or view the clue it provides. Once you find an enigma's treasure, the clue will disappear from your inventory.

The Gift Enigma solution in Assassin's Creed Mirage

The reward for solving The Gift enigma in Assassin's Creed Mirage can be found on the edge of the river west of Haylanah in Wilderness West. We've marked its location on the maps below to help you:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

Follow the river west from the Pharmacy of Haylanah in Haylanah in Abbisiyah and you'll come to a wooden bridge with a few guards on it.

On the side of the bridge that's closest to Haylanah will be a large rock formation. The reward can be found on a ledge on this rock facing the river.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

The reward for solving The Gift enigma is the Knight's Talisman.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

