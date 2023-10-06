If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Assassin's Creed Mirage The Gift Enigma solution

How to solve The Gift Enigma.

assassins creed mirage, a guard is standing on a wooden bridge
Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft
Guide by Marie Pritchard Guides Writer
The Gift Enigma in Assassin's Creed Mirage will take you outside of the larger settlements in Baghdad, forcing you to explore the wilderness and all of its dangers as well as treasures. We strongly recommend using Enkidu as much as possible as you explore the river later in this guide, they make finding specific locations a lot easier.

Enigmas are riddles and puzzles dotted all around Baghdad in Assassin's Creed Mirage. If you can solve them, rewards such as outfit dyes and talismans await you. However, most enigmas require a bit of detective work to figure them out.

Without further ado, we're here to show you how to solve The Gift Enigma in Assassin's Creed Mirage.

On this page:

The Gift Enigma location in Assassin's Creed Mirage

The location of The Gift enigma in Assassin's Creed Mirage can be be found on a rooftop in Haylanah in Abbasiyah.

The rooftop is north west of the Dome of the Ass and west of the Pharmacy of Haylanah. We've marked its exact location on the map below:

assassins creed mirage the gift enigma clue close up map location
Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

When you get to the location indicated on the map above, look for a rooftop that has a structure on it surrounded by vines.

assassins creed mirage the gift engima clue location vine covered rooftop
Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

When here, use your Eagle Vision to highlight the enigma scroll for you, it should be on a small table.

assassins creed mirage the gift engima clue scroll on table
Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

How to access the Enigma

To access the enigma, head into your inventory and then select your 'bag' option. Then, on the right side of your screen, you can scroll down until you come to a section called 'Enigmas'. Here, you can view all of the enigmas you have collected and are yet to solve.

You can click on one to read it or view the clue it provides. Once you find an enigma's treasure, the clue will disappear from your inventory.

The Gift Enigma solution in Assassin's Creed Mirage

The reward for solving The Gift enigma in Assassin's Creed Mirage can be found on the edge of the river west of Haylanah in Wilderness West. We've marked its location on the maps below to help you:

assassins creed mirage the gift enigma reward close up map location
assassins creed mirage the gift engima reward world map location
Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

Follow the river west from the Pharmacy of Haylanah in Haylanah in Abbisiyah and you'll come to a wooden bridge with a few guards on it.

On the side of the bridge that's closest to Haylanah will be a large rock formation. The reward can be found on a ledge on this rock facing the river.

assassins creed mirage, Basim is facing a bridge with a guard on it and the gift enigma reward is on the rock in front of him.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

The reward for solving The Gift enigma is the Knight's Talisman.

assassins creed mirage, the image is of the talisman inventory which is showing details for the knights talisman
Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

That's it for now! If you're looking for more enigma help for Assassin's Creed Mirage, check out our Find What I Stole solution or our Left Behind enigma solution. Also, you could check out our Harbiyah Upper Harbor Gear Chest puzzle explainer as well.

Comments
Eurogamer.net Merch