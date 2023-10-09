All Assassin’s Creed Mirage Lost Book locations

Tracking down the Assassin’s Creed Mirage Lost Books takes you around Baghdad and some of its hidden locations on a quest to restore Al-Jahiz’s rarest artifacts in the House of Wisdom.

You don’t actually get anything useful for your trouble, though returning all six lost books and the seventh hidden one is required for unlocking one of Assassin’s Creed Mirage’s achievements.

This guide explains where to find all seven Lost Books in Assassin's Creed Mirage and how to solve the puzzles around each.

On this page:

Assassin’s Creed Mirage Lost Books explained Each region in Assassin’s Creed Mirage has at least one Lost Book. After you find all six, Al-Jahiz tells you about a secret seventh Lost Book that, in our experience, you can’t find until you track down the other six. We went counterclockwise around the city, just for the sake of convenience. You can pick them up in any order, however, except for the last book. The sixth Lost Book is inside the Palace of the Green Dome, an area blocked off until near the end of the game. Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

Haribiyah Lost Books locations in Assassin’s Creed Mirage Haribyah is home to two Lost Books, and you can easily grab the first one before you even step foot in the city the first time in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Nestorian Monastery Lost Book Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft Travel to the region’s northeast corner, and activate the Viewpoint for fast travel, if you haven’t already. The book icon is here, but there’s a catch. Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft The book itself is underground. You can drop down in a spot right over the icon, but the way forward is blocked. Instead, go around to the other side of the stone wall, and walk down the stairs. These deposit you in an underground storage area. Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft Shuffle the bookshelves around, until you reveal a small opening at the bottom of the wall in the back corner. Slide under it, and grab the book from its pedestal. Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft Great Mosque Lost Book Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft Travel to the Viewpoint just northeast of the Great Mosque. Make sure you have at least one throwing dagger, or go restock at a merchant if not. Your target is the building shown above, but you can’t get inside the usual way. Climb up and hop through this window, and then go down the stairs. Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft Destroy the oil pot by throwing a dagger through the opening in the wall. The flames will unbar the door. Head back out through the window, enter the door, and pick up the book at the back of the room. Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

Abbasiyah Lost Book location in Assassin’s Creed Mirage The Abbasiyah district only has one Lost Book for you to find in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Observatory Lost Book Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft Travel to the Observatory Viewpoint, and head northwest to a building nestled up against the city wall. Enter the area from the south, and shatter the breakable door. Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft Go inside the building, and drag the bookcase back to reveal a staircase. Climb the stairs, and you’ll find the book. Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

Wilderness Lost Book location in Assassin’s Creed Mirage The Wilderness’ sole Lost Book in Assassin’s Creed Mirage is just barely outside the city’s southern limits. Tuesday Market Lost Book Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft The Tuesday Market is just south of the Pomegranate Gate. The fastest way to get there is via the Monastery of the Virgins Viewpoint. If you haven’t reached it yet, start from the Dome of the Ass in southern Abbasiyah, and travel east. Make sure you have a full set of throwing daggers. Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft The Tuesday Market is, for some reason, a restricted area, so you need to be a little more careful. Approach the building from the southeast side. Use the haybale to hide in if guards start giving chase. Climb to the roof, and take care of the guards using your knives. Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft Deal with the lone guard on the ground in front of the building, destroy the breakable window, and head inside. The book is on a table in front of one more guard. Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

Karkh Lost Book location in Assassin’s Creed Mirage Karkh also has a single book for you to find, and this one is much less dangerous than the market book in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Karkh Harbor Lost Book Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft This one is sort of in the middle of nowhere. You can start from the central Karkh Viewpoint or travel southeast from Harbiyah. Either way, once you arrive, climb onto this balcony. Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft Aim a dagger through the window, and target the door bar. Enter via the now-unlocked door, and pick up the book inside. Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft

Round City Lost Book location in Assassin’s Creed Mirage The heart of the city hides a single book in the Palace of the Green Dome, and while you can see the location as soon as you approach the palace in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, you can’t actually reach it for a while. The book is on the second floor. Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft You can only enter the palace after the Serpent’s Nest mission, when the window outside the room where the book lies in wait is open. Drop down from the Palace of the Green Dome Viewpoint, approach the southeastern end of the balcony, and pop inside to grab the book. Image credit: Eurogamer/Ubisoft