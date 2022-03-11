Microsoft ID@Xbox Showcase set for next week

Indie games incoming.

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 11 March 2022

Next week will see a new ID@Xbox Showcase event.

In collaboration with /twitchgaming, the event will take place on 16th March at 6pm UK time and focus on indie games coming to Xbox consoles.

An Xbox Wire post about the event notes we'll see updates from Finji and Whitethorn, the first game from iam8bit's brand new publishing label, and the latest on games like Shredders and Roblox.

We can also expect to see Zelda-like Tunic and Trek to Yomi, recently shown at PlayStation's State of Play.

The event will be shown exclusive on Twitch, on both the twitchgaming and Xbox channels. Streamers can also co-stream.

This ID@Xbox will be the first major showcase from Xbox this year, following Nintendo's latest Direct and Sony's State of Play earlier this week.

With the focus on indies, don't expect any updates on Starfield, but it'll be good to see what Xbox is cooking up for 2022.

