Lost Ark's March update brings new end-game Abyss Raids, story content, and more

Plus release roadmap arriving in the "near future".

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 2 March 2022

With Lost Ark still riding high in popularity following its long-awaited western release in February, Amazon has announced the first batch of new content heading to the free-to-play MMO later this month - including new end-game raids and a helping of new story quests.

"While we launched just a few short weeks ago, fans of Lost Ark know that there is a wealth of content present in the Korean version that has yet to make its way to the western shores of Arkesia," Amazon explained in its March update announcement post. "We'll be working closely with Smilegate RPG to infuse content into the western version at a steady cadence".

Although Amazon is yet to fully detail Lost Ark's March update, it's shared some highlights including a new story episode focused on the Sidereals and the search for the first Guardian slayer, Kadan. This new storyline will feature new quests - taking players to the Isteri and Illusion Bamboo islands - plus new cinematic moments featuring new and returning characters.

Let's Play: Lost Ark.

Amazon says players will need to have completed Feiton and the following quests in order to access the new story content: Yorn - Let There Be Light, Whispering Islet - Start of Our Story, and Illusion Bamboo Island - End of the Trials. Additionally, it notes that Isteri and Illusion Bamboo islands are recommended for players at item level 1100.

Alongside the new story content, Lost Ark's March update will introduce an end-game activity known as Abyss Raids, accessible through Abyss Raid Statue in major cities. These will pit eight players against a Guardian, starting with Argos, requiring them to bring it down with a limited number of revives and before the time expires. Raids will pass through three phases, each adding new mechanics and attack patterns, and each bringing its own rewards. Amazon notes phases will have different item level requirements for players to participate.

A full breakdown of new content, changes, and bug fixes coming as part of Lost Ark's March update will be revealed closer to release. Amazon says it'll also be sharing a roadmap outlining the next few months' top additions in the "near future".

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Lost Ark

About the author

Matt Wales

Matt Wales

Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Related

Amazon MMO Lost Ark already has fifth-largest Steam concurrent record ever

UPDATE: Now second-biggest peak on Steam ever, behind only PUBG.

44

Lost Ark won't increase Europe Central server capacity

UPDATE: Amazon Games responds.

29

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen off to a great start on Steam

Player numbers highest since Steam launch.

25

Final Fantasy 14 expands support for solo players

Plus first graphical update in the works.

25

Final Fantasy 14 producer says "No NFTs in FF14, so don't worry"

"We do not have any intentions to incorporate that into the game."

13

You may also enjoy...

Final Fantasy 14 director blames "my own selfishness" for Endwalker expansion's two-week delay

"I am truly sorry."

31

Amazon faces backlash after New World region transfer U-turn

"I wasted 80 hours…"

48

Yoshida "positive" about Final Fantasy 14 coming to Xbox

"We are still in discussions with Microsoft."

26

World of Warcraft players stage sit-in protest following Blizzard allegations

Calls for NPC based on former dev to be kicked out of Stormwind.

60

New World is Amazon's first video game hit with half a million concurrent players on Steam

Fifth-highest ever.

6

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: Stargazing on Second Avenue

"You should be in SCHOOLS."

Supporters only | Letter from the editor: The trouble with review season

Time crisis.

4

Premium only | Off-Topic: The travel show magic of Footy Scran

Authentic bangers.

1

Premium only | Podcast: The story of Heaven's Vault maker Inkle

80 yays.

Premium only | Off Topic: Zen motoring

Or why I love Ogmios' brand of driving.

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store