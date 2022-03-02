Lost Ark's March update brings new end-game Abyss Raids, story content, and more

With Lost Ark still riding high in popularity following its long-awaited western release in February, Amazon has announced the first batch of new content heading to the free-to-play MMO later this month - including new end-game raids and a helping of new story quests.

"While we launched just a few short weeks ago, fans of Lost Ark know that there is a wealth of content present in the Korean version that has yet to make its way to the western shores of Arkesia," Amazon explained in its March update announcement post. "We'll be working closely with Smilegate RPG to infuse content into the western version at a steady cadence".

Although Amazon is yet to fully detail Lost Ark's March update, it's shared some highlights including a new story episode focused on the Sidereals and the search for the first Guardian slayer, Kadan. This new storyline will feature new quests - taking players to the Isteri and Illusion Bamboo islands - plus new cinematic moments featuring new and returning characters.

Let's Play: Lost Ark.

Amazon says players will need to have completed Feiton and the following quests in order to access the new story content: Yorn - Let There Be Light, Whispering Islet - Start of Our Story, and Illusion Bamboo Island - End of the Trials. Additionally, it notes that Isteri and Illusion Bamboo islands are recommended for players at item level 1100.

Alongside the new story content, Lost Ark's March update will introduce an end-game activity known as Abyss Raids, accessible through Abyss Raid Statue in major cities. These will pit eight players against a Guardian, starting with Argos, requiring them to bring it down with a limited number of revives and before the time expires. Raids will pass through three phases, each adding new mechanics and attack patterns, and each bringing its own rewards. Amazon notes phases will have different item level requirements for players to participate.

A full breakdown of new content, changes, and bug fixes coming as part of Lost Ark's March update will be revealed closer to release. Amazon says it'll also be sharing a roadmap outlining the next few months' top additions in the "near future".