Streamer plays Elden Ring with a Ring Fit controller

A streamer is playing through Elden Ring with a Ring Fit Adventure controller.

YouTuber Super Louis 64 hooked up the controller from Nintendo's fitness RPG to his PlayStation 5 and began a fresh playthrough of FromSoftware's latest epic on stream.

A clip of him beating the Bloodhound Knight Darriwil boss has already gone viral.

So how does it work?

Movement is through the stick on the Joy-Con, but will only be activated if he's jogging. Attacking is done through motion controls, either by squeezing the ring or moving it in an attacking motion. Healing is done through squatting.

My thighs hurt just thinking about it.

Whoa hey everyone! I've seen questions about this and here's how it works (a larger breakdown video will come soon).



This is an attempt to bring the Ring Fit controls over to Elden Ring! Running/Jogging unlocks my Joysticks for movement. Squatting or Knee lifts uses items! pic.twitter.com/6IlQcZsecT — Super Louis 64 (@SuperLouis_64) February 28, 2022

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view. Manage cookie settings

It's not the first time Super Louis 64 has attempted something like this. He's already played Dark Souls, Final Fantasy 14 and Breath of the Wild with a Ring Fit Adventure controller.

In fact, he's known for beating games with strange controllers, including Dark Souls with a controller made from a banana, Ghost of Tsushima with an actual katana, and Final Fantasy 14 with a pizza.

He's not alone either: Twitch streamer Rudeism beat Dark Souls 3 last year with a single button.

Check out Super Louis 64's Elden Ring run below.