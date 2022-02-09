Splatoon 3 launches for Nintendo Switch this summer

We didn't get a firm release date for Splatoon 3 during tonight's big Nintendo Direct, but we did get an inkling of a launch window: this summer, of 2022.

Tonight's show also brought a fresh look at Next Wave, the new instalment of the series' Salmon Run co-op mode, which now features a giant new Salmonid to shoot your inky paint at. Here's the trailer:

Splatoon 3 will arrive as part of an increasingly busy year for Nintendo Switch, which will include a new Mario Strikers, a new Wii Sports, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes - oh and 48 remastered coursed for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

Catch up with all the other announcements in our Nintendo Direct roundup.