Dying Light 2 developer details hotfixes and ongoing updates

"Thank you for your incredible support and patience."

News by Victoria Kennedy, News reporter
Updated on 7 February 2022

Techland has revealed imminent and upcoming hotfixes for Dying Light 2: Stay Human.

Following a successful start on Steam that saw over 160,000 players embracing the chaos of Dying Light 2's zombie infested Villedor, reports of numerous game breaking bugs have started making the rounds online.

Thankfully, Techland has announced a hefty list of hotfixes that will address many of these concerns. Some are due to be implemented over the coming days, while others will require some more work before they are ready to be rolled out.

On PC, the main issues that are being addressed right away are various game crashing bugs, situations that cause infinite black screens, AI dead body replication in co-op and issues with players not being able to sell to vendors.

Meanwhile, upcoming PC fixes include the ability to enable English VO if local language is not English and adding gaming mouse support, among others.

Hotfixes for PlayStation consoles being implemented imminently include the issues with connectivity stability, issues with the music streamer mode causing one song not to be muted, issues where players are unable to see dialogue options and various issues with stealth gameplay in co-op, among others.

Upcoming fixes for PlayStation will see added back up saves and the blocks resulting in players ending up in a death loop addressed.

Finally, Xbox Series X owners will be able to enable 60+FPS VRR mode. In addition to this, Techland is also addressing the fast travel limitations after the game's completion on Xbox, issues with some AI being immortal and various AI visual adjustments, among others. Techland is also working on additional video settings on Xbox consoles, as well other fixes such as those on PlayStation and PC.

Away from bugs, a hidden bike was unearthed in Dying Light 2. This bike appears to have been cut from the final game, but nonetheless, it was still found by one clever cookie, possibly by using NexusMods' developer menu on PC.

Victoria Kennedy

Victoria Kennedy

Victoria Kennedy

News reporter

1

