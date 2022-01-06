Activision responds to ongoing worker strike at Raven Software

"Raven leadership has engaged in dialogue with its staff to hear concerns".

News by Ishraq Subhan, Reporter
Updated on 6 January 2022

Activision has issued a statement regarding the ongoing strikes by QA staff members at Raven Software.

A spokesperson told GamesIndustry.biz that "Raven leadership has engaged in dialogue with its staff to hear concerns and explain the company's overall investment in development resources. As previously announced, we are growing our overall investment in development and operations resources and converting nearly 500 temporary workers to full-time employees across our studios, the largest conversion in Activision's history."

The statement continues: "For the 12 temporary workers at Raven whose agreements were not extended, we provided an extended notice period, included payment for the two-week holiday break, and will be working directly with those that need relocation assistance. Raven is full of people dedicated to improving the culture at Activision, and we look forward to partnering with employees to do that work together."

Workers at Raven Software have been on strike for three weeks since December (excluding the holidays) following the layoffs of members of the QA team.

The workers were on fixed-term contracts which Activision did not renew at the last moment.

Activision's statement comes as ABK Workers Alliance claimed workers had not received any communication from leadership at the beginning of the week.

Call of Duty: Warzone

