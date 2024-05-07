Final Fantasy 14 suffers DDoS attack ahead of Dawntrail release

Final Fantasy 14 has suffered a DDoS attack, though issues appear to now be fixed.

Yesterday, technical difficulties were experienced in all data centres across the globe, including issues with logging into the game or being disconnected. In a blog post, Square Enix stated it is "investigating the attack and taking countermeasures".

It seems the issue may now have been fixed. This morning I had no issue logging in following a short game update. Eurogamer has contacted Square Enix to confirm.

Scheduled maintenance is due tomorrow morning UK time.

The DDoS attack (which overloads servers with data) comes ahead of the release of next expansion Dawntrail at the start of July.

It's expected the release will cause an influx of players across all servers, potentially causing more difficulties. Queues were so long for previous expansion Endwalker, free game time was offered to players due to the long login times. It proved so popular, the game was even pulled from sale.

Let's hope this DDoS attack isn't a sign of things to come. At the least, Square Enix last week announced the addition of a new European data centre (Shadow) and three new worlds (Innocence, Pixie, Titania). Players will likely recognise the Shadowbringers references here.

The Shadow data centre will be available following the aforementioned scheduled maintenance.

Dawntrail will release on 2nd July (28th June early access) and promises to offer "the very best summer vacation". It will be released across PC, PlayStation and Xbox Series X/S.

For PC players, check out the Dawntrail benchmark tool to see how it will run on your system - there's also a fix for it coming soon.