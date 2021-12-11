There's been another big Assassin's Creed Valhalla expansion leak - this time with pictures

Ubisoft thinks it's the "most ambitious expansion in the series' history".

News by Vikki Blake, Contributor
Updated on 11 December 2021

Details about Assassin's Creed Valhalla's next expansion, widely thought to be called Dawn of Ragnarok, have leaked via a Chinese web site.

Ubisoft announced Valhalla would be receiving a second year of updates back in June, confirming several new expansions were on the way, starting in 2022. The publisher is yet to share specifics but clues spotted in Valhalla's Trophy list have suggested the first will be titled Dawn of Ragnarök.

Dubbed by developer Ubisoft as the "most ambitious expansion in the series' history", the expansion - the leak for which was posted to the Assassin's Creed subreddit, complete with some very official-looking screenshots which I won't share here so as not spoil anything accidentally - is expected to release on 10th March, 2022.

There are lots of spoilers from here on in, so proceed at your own risk.

Via a rough translation through Google Translate, it's thought the story takes place in the Nine Realms of Norse Cosmology.

"The world of mythology, shouldering the urgent task of saving children, unleashing the brand-new supernatural power of the thunderbolt," the translated description says. "After this shocking Viking legend, save your own flesh and blood before the gods are swallowed by the catastrophe."

For more, head on over to Reddit.

As Matt summarised earlier this week, Ubisoft is releasing a new update for Assassin's Creed Valhalla next week and, ahead of its arrival, the publisher has warned it'll require players to download the entire game - ranging from around 40GB to 78GB, depending on platform - again.

Ubisoft shared the warning in a post to its forum, explaining a full download would be required with update 1.4.1 as part of base game restructuring needed in order for the development team to support Valhalla's "future content and game updates".

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Assassin's Creed Valhalla

About the author

Vikki Blake

Vikki Blake

Contributor  |  _vixx

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Related

Sega unveils Sonic Frontiers with new trailer

Has series' "first ever open zone".

20

A Plague Tale: Requiem gets first gameplay trailer

Ahead of its release next year.

15

Square Enix's fantasy adventure Forspoken gets May 2022 release date

On PC and PS5.

13

Heavy Rain developer Quantic Dream reveals Star Wars: Eclipse

Set in High Republic era, in early development.

12

Horror Scorn will now release in October 2022

"We're committed to making Scorn the best experience possible for our players."

9

You may also enjoy...

Recommended | ElecHead review - a more than clever platformer

Bright spark.

24

Review | Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy review - breezy but unfocused action

All over the space.

105

Assassin's Creed Valhalla reveals a teasing autumn roadmap

Discovery Tour! Free updates! Spooky event!

22

Another secret method to kill Kraid has been discovered in Metroid Dread

Plus speedruns are even quicker.

7

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla romance options list, including The Siege of Paris romances, explained

A list of romance options, from one-off flings to stable relationships.

4

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: The weird history of handwriting

From cuneiform to Coca-Cola.

Supporters only | Letter from the Editor: The trouble with game awards

Games have never been more diverse, but that's seldom reflected in games of the year lists. Why?

5

Premium only | Off Topic: The many joys of BritBox, the intensely British streaming service

Some libraries do 'ave 'em.

6

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: Warm drinks with Coffee Talk creator Fahmi

There's a latte talk about.

Premium only | Off Topic: Dr Robert Graves and the second hand

The time is out of joint.

4

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store