There's been another big Assassin's Creed Valhalla expansion leak - this time with pictures

Details about Assassin's Creed Valhalla's next expansion, widely thought to be called Dawn of Ragnarok, have leaked via a Chinese web site.

Ubisoft announced Valhalla would be receiving a second year of updates back in June, confirming several new expansions were on the way, starting in 2022. The publisher is yet to share specifics but clues spotted in Valhalla's Trophy list have suggested the first will be titled Dawn of Ragnarök.

Dubbed by developer Ubisoft as the "most ambitious expansion in the series' history", the expansion - the leak for which was posted to the Assassin's Creed subreddit, complete with some very official-looking screenshots which I won't share here so as not spoil anything accidentally - is expected to release on 10th March, 2022.

There are lots of spoilers from here on in, so proceed at your own risk.

Via a rough translation through Google Translate, it's thought the story takes place in the Nine Realms of Norse Cosmology.

"The world of mythology, shouldering the urgent task of saving children, unleashing the brand-new supernatural power of the thunderbolt," the translated description says. "After this shocking Viking legend, save your own flesh and blood before the gods are swallowed by the catastrophe."

For more, head on over to Reddit.

As Matt summarised earlier this week, Ubisoft is releasing a new update for Assassin's Creed Valhalla next week and, ahead of its arrival, the publisher has warned it'll require players to download the entire game - ranging from around 40GB to 78GB, depending on platform - again.

Ubisoft shared the warning in a post to its forum, explaining a full download would be required with update 1.4.1 as part of base game restructuring needed in order for the development team to support Valhalla's "future content and game updates".