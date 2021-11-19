Forza Horizon 5 has more than 10 million players

Forza Horizon 5 has seen more than 10 million players since launch, Microsoft has announced.

The impressive milestone means Playground's racing game has enjoyed the biggest first week in Xbox and Game Pass history.

Forza Horizon 5 looked like a hit even before it came out, when nearly one million people were already playing via early access on PC and Xbox ahead of the 9th November street date.

Oli Welsh called Forza Horizon 5 "the ultimate big-tent driving game cruises to Mexico" in Eurogamer's "recommended" review.

As far as records go, the inevitable next question is whether the upcoming launch of Halo Infinite will topple Forza Horizon 5's 10 million players figure. With the multiplayer portion already out and an impressive start on Steam, Master Chief may trot along soon to take the Xbox crown.

Thank you to the more than 10M #ForzaHorizon5 fans for the biggest first week in @Xbox history and @XboxGamePass EVER. GG! pic.twitter.com/WXZawEvBkO — Forza Horizon (@ForzaHorizon) November 19, 2021