Marvel's Avengers welcomes PlayStation-exclusive Spider-Man in new cinematic trailer

It's been a long time coming, but Spider-Man is finally set to make his Marvel's Avengers' debut - exclusively on PlayStation consoles, of course - at the end of this month, and developer Crystal Dynamics has offered a first proper look at the beleaguered live service game's take on the character in a new cinematic trailer.

Spider-Man, who arrives somewhat later than his initially announced "early" 2021 release date, will make his Marvel's Avenger's debut alongside a new hero event, titled With Great Power, which sees Spidey joining forces with Black Widow and Ms. Marvel to stop a new AIM plan.

"As a Hero accustomed to working solo," we were told previously, "he struggles with the new dynamics of working with a team. Will he join up full time with the Avengers, or stay independent in his fight against AIM?". There are hints of these particular personal conundrums for Spider-Man in his newly revealed cinematic trailer below.

Marvel's Avengers - Spider-Man With Great Power Cinematic Trailer.

While Spider-Man is only available to Marvel's Avengers players on PlayStation 4 and PS5, Crystal Dynamics will also be introducing a number of new features for all players as part of its 30th November update. This includes the game's first raid, Discordant Sound, which will pit squads of four heroes against Wakanda villain Klaw in the Vibranium Mound for a chance at claiming some "highest-end" gear.

There's also a level cap increase from 150 to 175, changes to the weekly objective system so that objectives can now be completed once per eligible hero, a new gear upgrade system, plus loot-box-like Shipments containing cosmetics, resources, and other items that can be purchased using 500 Units of in-game currency.

Spider-Man's arrival as a PlayStation exclusive isn't the only controversy to dog Marvel's Avengers since its release. Earlier this year, publisher Square Enix - who recently admitted the game had "unfortunately not proven as successful as we would have liked" - increased the XP grind for each hero before adding paid XP boosters to the in-game store, despite pre-launch promises there would be no micro-transactions beyond cosmetics. After a significant backlash, Crystal Dynamics announced it would removing XP boosters from the store.