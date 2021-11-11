Marvel's Avengers welcomes PlayStation-exclusive Spider-Man in new cinematic trailer

Arrives alongside first raid later this month.

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 12 November 2021

It's been a long time coming, but Spider-Man is finally set to make his Marvel's Avengers' debut - exclusively on PlayStation consoles, of course - at the end of this month, and developer Crystal Dynamics has offered a first proper look at the beleaguered live service game's take on the character in a new cinematic trailer.

Spider-Man, who arrives somewhat later than his initially announced "early" 2021 release date, will make his Marvel's Avenger's debut alongside a new hero event, titled With Great Power, which sees Spidey joining forces with Black Widow and Ms. Marvel to stop a new AIM plan.

"As a Hero accustomed to working solo," we were told previously, "he struggles with the new dynamics of working with a team. Will he join up full time with the Avengers, or stay independent in his fight against AIM?". There are hints of these particular personal conundrums for Spider-Man in his newly revealed cinematic trailer below.

Marvel's Avengers - Spider-Man With Great Power Cinematic Trailer.

While Spider-Man is only available to Marvel's Avengers players on PlayStation 4 and PS5, Crystal Dynamics will also be introducing a number of new features for all players as part of its 30th November update. This includes the game's first raid, Discordant Sound, which will pit squads of four heroes against Wakanda villain Klaw in the Vibranium Mound for a chance at claiming some "highest-end" gear.

There's also a level cap increase from 150 to 175, changes to the weekly objective system so that objectives can now be completed once per eligible hero, a new gear upgrade system, plus loot-box-like Shipments containing cosmetics, resources, and other items that can be purchased using 500 Units of in-game currency.

Spider-Man's arrival as a PlayStation exclusive isn't the only controversy to dog Marvel's Avengers since its release. Earlier this year, publisher Square Enix - who recently admitted the game had "unfortunately not proven as successful as we would have liked" - increased the XP grind for each hero before adding paid XP boosters to the in-game store, despite pre-launch promises there would be no micro-transactions beyond cosmetics. After a significant backlash, Crystal Dynamics announced it would removing XP boosters from the store.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (4)

More about The Avengers Project

About the author

Matt Wales

Matt Wales

Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Related

GTA Trilogy has removed some cheats for technical reasons

Some fans also disappointed with changes in art style.

32

Here's the GTA Trilogy remaster's full radio station track listing according to Rockstar

Around 47 original tracks omitted.

108

Ubisoft confirms January release date for Rainbow Six Extraction

Will include 14-day Buddy Pass for two friends.

3

Rockstar shares new GTA Trilogy gameplay comparison videos and remaster details

Ahead of tomorrow's launch.

75

Lies of P looks like Pinocchio meets Bloodborne

Honestly.

22

You may also enjoy...

Far Cry 6 best weapons: Where to find the best unique weapons in Far Cry 6

Our picks for the finding powerful, ready-made firearms.

Feature | Halo Infinite's Big Team Battle mode has the potential to be something truly special

Finish the flight.

87

Review | Lost Judgment review - all-out action hampered by ill-judged story

Lost cause.

75

Feature | Halo Infinite multiplayer feels great - but there's a question mark over battle pass progression

Shields up.

32

Feature | The 20 best Game Pass games you can play right now

A mix of top games and hidden gems.

27

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: The Flavour Thesaurus takes food beyond the infinite

Cook's book.

1

Premium only | Off-topic: Getting off the familiar fantasy merry-go-round, and loving it

A Deadly Education.

11

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: how racing games defined one of our finest

Lewis Hamilwho?

4

Supporters only | Letter from the Editor: Feast and famine

The only thing worse than not enough games is too many of them. Or is it?

11

Premium only | Off-Topic: Weird futures in Vermilion Sands

Palm Springs eternal.

1

Comments (4)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store