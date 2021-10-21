Among Us hits PlayStation and Xbox in December

Among Us hits PlayStation and Xbox on 14th December.

Innersloth's phenomenally-popular teamwork and betrayal party game launches on Xbox One and Xbox Series X and S (and on Xbox Game Pass), as well as PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on that day. It's already available via Xbox Game Pass for PC.

That's the download version of Among Us. Physical editions will be released at staggered times. The £27.99/€32.99 Crewmate Edition launches on 14th December in the UK and Europe. A Japanese and South Korean release follows on 16th December, with the US, Canadian and Latin American release on 11th January.

The £44.99/€49.99 Impostor Edition and £74.99/€89.99 Ejected Edition launch spring 2022 across multiple territories.