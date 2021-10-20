Assassin's Creed Valhalla's third big expansion spotted again

Dawn of Ragnarök.

News by Tom Phillips, News Editor
Updated on 20 October 2021

The third big addition to Assassin's Creed Valhalla has been spied again via a datamine of the game's latest patch.

Ubisoft is yet to detail the expansion, but it has teased a second year of post-launch content and shown an image of the fiery door to Muspelheim to illustrate what is coming.

Today, serial Assassin's Creed leaker j0nathan shared a new video breaking down his latest findings - including new concept art and information taken from the game's latest patch, which appears to show the expansion's name and achievements/trophy list.

THERE MAY BE SPOILERS AHEAD.

Datamined code suggests the game's third expansion will be named Dawn of Ragnarök, and be set in the dwarven realm of Svartalfheim.

This means Ubisoft was being a little sneaky with its previous tease of Muspelheim - whose forces look set to invade Svartalfheim in this expansion. These events, j0nathan claims, will set up Valhalla's own mythical Ragnarok we've seen glimpses of previously.

Achievements/trophies exist for completing "all territories of Svartalfheim", discovering "all Dwarven Shelters" and "fully upgrading Odin's Bracer" - which sounds like a new mystical macguffin.

Another award exists for killing "30 enemies with an Atgeir" - a chainmail-piercing spear which may be familiar to players of Valheim. "Teleport assassinate two enemies and fly away without being detected," lists another.

New abilities for Eivor will apparently include brief invisibility, the ability to fly like a crow and teleportation arrows, as well as ice powers and the ability to resuscitate a fallen enemy.

While the last two expansions have focused on real-world Viking exploits in Ireland and Paris, it makes sense this expansion is a little more out there as Ubisoft turns its attention back to the fan-favourite mythological settings.

Eurogamer has contacted Ubisoft for comment.

