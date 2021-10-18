Pokémon Unite adds Greedent as part of big Halloween update

Pokémon Unite, like almost all live-service games at this spookiest time of the year, is getting in on the Halloween action with a major new patch that will, among other things, add the (not especially spooky) squirrel-like Pokémon Greedent.

Greedent makes a brief appearance in Pokémon Unite's new Halloween Festival reveal trailer, but specifics regarding its abilities are pretty limited right now. Instead, we're mostly treating to the spooky stuff, which includes a Halloween-y map makeover, replete with pumpkins and other seasonal trimmings.

Elsewhere in the trailer, for reasons currently unexplained, Pokémon are enthusiastically transformed into pumpkins - but the bulk of the video's runtime its used to showcase the update's new seasonally appropriate cosmetics.

The Pokémon Unite Halloween Festival.

Trainers, for instance, can acquire the likes of a jaunty Pikachu-shaped pumpkin mask, pointy witch hat, and confectionary packed pumpkin backpack, and there are Halloween-themed portrait decorations too. As for the Pokémon themselves, cosmetics teased include a firefighter outfit for Blastoise and a knitted hat and scarf for Charizard.

Pokémon Unite's Halloween Festival starts this Wednesday, 20th October on Switch, iOS, and Android devices.