Pokémon Unite adds Greedent as part of big Halloween update

Plus spooky map makeover and more.

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 19 October 2021

Pokémon Unite, like almost all live-service games at this spookiest time of the year, is getting in on the Halloween action with a major new patch that will, among other things, add the (not especially spooky) squirrel-like Pokémon Greedent.

Greedent makes a brief appearance in Pokémon Unite's new Halloween Festival reveal trailer, but specifics regarding its abilities are pretty limited right now. Instead, we're mostly treating to the spooky stuff, which includes a Halloween-y map makeover, replete with pumpkins and other seasonal trimmings.

Elsewhere in the trailer, for reasons currently unexplained, Pokémon are enthusiastically transformed into pumpkins - but the bulk of the video's runtime its used to showcase the update's new seasonally appropriate cosmetics.

The Pokémon Unite Halloween Festival.

Trainers, for instance, can acquire the likes of a jaunty Pikachu-shaped pumpkin mask, pointy witch hat, and confectionary packed pumpkin backpack, and there are Halloween-themed portrait decorations too. As for the Pokémon themselves, cosmetics teased include a firefighter outfit for Blastoise and a knitted hat and scarf for Charizard.

Pokémon Unite's Halloween Festival starts this Wednesday, 20th October on Switch, iOS, and Android devices.

