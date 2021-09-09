Fallout 76's Fallout Worlds update has launched, lets you turn on nuclear upward force ragdoll physics

News by Wesley Yin-Poole
9 September 2021

Fallout 76's Fallout Worlds update has launched.

Fallout Worlds adds two new modes: Custom Worlds for Fallout 1st members and Public Worlds designed by Bethesda and available to all Fallout 76 players.

The Fallout Worlds launch trailer is below:

Custom Worlds lets a Fallout 1st member and up to seven of their invited friends modify the game in some fun and interesting ways. You can change combat rules, camp restrictions and even the weather effects.

One of the most fun-sounding modifier is the gravity setting. Here you can enable ragdoll physics, turning on varying jumping heights and turning off fall damage. I imagine there will be plenty of players out there using the baseball bat to knock enemies out of the park.

The Public Worlds are curated and built by Bethesda, and are designed to showcase what's possible within Custom Worlds. As mentioned, these are available to all players as a rotating series of uniquely themed Fallout Worlds.

You import your character from Adventure mode when playing on Public Worlds or Custom Worlds, but progression remains separate.

Meanwhile, Season 6 has also launched. Bethesda had said it would need to delay the end of Fallout 76 Season 5 and the start of Season 6 due to an issue affecting purchased rank-ups. But it worked out a way to launch Season 6 on 8th September, as originally scheduled.

Bethesda said it still needs to address the underlying issue affecting purchased rank-ups, so it's disabling rank-up purchases during the start of Season 6 until it can squish the bug and release a hotfix. You can still rank up and claim Season 6 rewards normally by completing in-game Challenges to earn S.C.O.R.E.

As an apology to those who had expected Season 6 to be delayed, Bethesda will kick off double XP and double S.C.O.R.E. daily challenge events until Monday, 13th September.

