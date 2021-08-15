Yes, Spider-Man is still coming to Marvel's Avengers for PS players later this year

Crystal Dynamics says a 2021 release is "still on track".

News by Vikki Blake, Contributor
Updated on 15 August 2021

Spider-Man is still coming to Marvel's Avengers and should be with us by the end of the year.

As Matt told us at the time, Spider-Man was revealed to be coming to Marvel's Avengers - controversially as a PlayStation-only addition - last August, with Crystal Dynamics announcing an "early 2021" release date for the character.

However, questions began to arise earlier this year when the studio revealed a new Marvel's Avengers development roadmap in which Spidey was notably absent, and ended in Crystal Dynamics formally confirming a delay.

While the studio's lengthy silence might have had some Spider-man fans concerned, senior game designer Scott Walters has confirmed that the team is "still on track" for a 2021 Spidey appearance and though they wouldn't be drawn on the specifics, they did tell Game Rant that the team had "always scheduled" Spider-Man would make an appearance in 2021 for PlayStation players.

"In terms of what we can say now, we've always scheduled and looked to bring Spider-Man out in 2021 for PlayStation owners," Walters said. "That is still on track, so we'll have more announcements later on this year."

To usher in Black Panther's arrival on 16th August, Marvel's Avengers free trial weekend on Steam, PlayStation, and Stadia sent interest in the action game on PC soaring. The game usually averages around only a few hundred concurrent users at a time, but the freeplay event set a new 24-hour peak of over 10,000 players.

ICYMI, the team recently revealed that "every object we could interact with in Marvel's Avengers' War of Wakanda update "will have their own look in the War for Wakanda expansion, including new Chests and Wall Run platforms, and showed off the games' "verticality", too.

Yes, Spider-Man is still coming to Marvel's Avengers for PS players later this year

