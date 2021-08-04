Fall Guys celebrates first anniversary with birthday cosmetics and its original stages

Fall Guys, developer Mediatonic's knockabout battle royale game, is celebrating its first anniversary today, 4th August, with a selection of special, minimally priced birthday cosmetics and a trip down memory lane as it wheels out its original stages.

While Fall Guys' fifth, jungled-themed season continues to be the main event, players currently have the option to tumble back to where it all began with the special Anniversary Party show, featuring the game's original roster of rounds.

And for those wanting to dress for the occasion, Mediatonic has added two birthday cosmetics to the in-game store - a special body suit, emblazoned with cakes, balloons, and the like, plus a fetching birthday crown. They can be purchased for a meagre 10 Kudos each.

Fall Guys' special birthday cosmetics, as modelled by yours truly.

According to the in-game countdown, Fall Guys' celebratory cosmetics will only be hanging around until tomorrow morning, while the Anniversary Party show will be available for the next four days. As an additional treats, double crown rewards have been activated for a limited time.

Fall Guys - Ratchet & Clank Reveal Trailer.

Fall Guys' anniversary celebrations arrive in the pause between the game's duo of limited-time Ratchet & Clank events. Part one is done and dusted, but players will be able to work toward earning special Clank-themed cosmetics from 6th-15th August.