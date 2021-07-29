James Bond's Aston Martin is now in Rocket League

James Bond's iconic 1963 Aston Martin DB5 is now in Rocket League.

The car will come with the authentic engine audio and a unique set of wheels and decal that can only be equipped with this car.

You can get your hands on it for 1100 credits in the Item Shop for a limited time.

More Bond-themed vehicle releases have been teased for later this year.

I suspect this partnership is part of a wider marketing push to promote the upcoming film, No Time to Die, which has been delayed multiple times due to the closure of cinemas during the pandemic. The latest scheduled release date is 30th September in the UK.