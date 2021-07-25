It looks like Assassin's Creed Valhalla's upcoming Siege of Paris DLC will release in August

If this screencap is real, Assassin's Creed Valhalla's upcoming Paris DLC, Siege of Paris, is set to release on 5th August.

Though not officially confirmed by developer/publisher Ubisoft, the second DLC instalment seemingly popped up on an Italian Windows store and was promptly screen-capped before the announcement was removed again.

While all we can do is chalk this up as an unsubstantiated rumour for now, the screencap - shared via CriptAssassINI (thanks, NME) - certainly looks convincing.

According to Valhalla's store page on the Ubisoft website, in The Siege of Paris, players will have the chance to "relive the most ambitious battle in Viking history with key historical figures of war-torn Frankia".

"During this key moment in history, players will infiltrate the fortified city of Paris and the River Seine under a prolonged siege, uncover enemy secrets, and form strategic alliances to safeguard their clan's future," the developer explains. Season pass holders will be able to access the new content for free.

ICYMI, Long-time Assassin's Creed art director Raphael Lacoste has left Ubisoft to join Haven Studios after 16 years and eight Assassin's Creed titles with the company. Lacoste is the latest high-profile developer to leave Ubisoft recently amid turmoil at the company and dramatic shifts for the Assassin's Creed franchise.

Fellow Assassin's Creed veterans Darby McDevitt, who was narrative director on Valhalla, and Eric Baptizat, who was Valhalla game director, also recently left Ubisoft.