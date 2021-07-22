Ratchet & Clank heading to Fall Guys for a pair of limited-time events

Rewards include costumes, gestures, and more.

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 22 July 2021

It's beans meets everybody's favourite Lombax-robot duo as beloved PlayStation mascots Ratchet & Clank prepare to make their debut in Mediatonic's knockabout battle royale game Fall Guys as part of a pair of limited-time events.

Announcing the collaboration on the PlayStation Blog, Mediatonic explains players will be issued with a number of special challenges during each event (one of which is Ratchet-themed, the other focussing on Clank), and their points can be used to unlock event-specific rewards.

Fall Guys' Ratchet-themed event runs from 26th July to 1st August and will gives players the chance to unlock the Ratchet Banner (for 600 points), the Lombax Pattern (1000 points), the Groovitron Emote (2000 points), and the Ratchet Costume (costing 1600 points for the lower portion and 3200 points for the upper half).

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout - Ratchet and Clank Reveal Trailer.

Clank's turn comes on 6th August with his limited-time event wrapping up on 15th August. By completing challenges along the way, players will be able to unlock the Clank Banner (600 points), the Clank Pattern (1000 points), Clank's Laugh Emote (2000 points), and the Clank Costume (1600 points for the lower half, 3200 points for the upper part).

Additionally, players managing to complete both events will obtain an "ultra-special" banner featuring Lombax Resistance fighter, Rivet, as seen in the recently released PlayStation-5-exclusive title Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (which Eurogamer enjoyed very much).

Fall Guys' Ratchet & Clank collaboration - which Mediatonic describes as the "first in a series" of limited-time events for the game - arrives just days after the start of its fifth, jungle-themed season. This introduces fresh new rounds including Treetop Tumble, the rhino-flavoured Stompin' Ground, and Lost Temple, for those eager to get their Indiana Jones on.

There's still no sign of Fall Guys' Switch and Xbox releases, however. Both were due to arrive this summer before getting delayed, with Mediatonic yet to offer an update on their progress.

