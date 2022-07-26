Amazon Prime price rises £14 for annual subscription

Amazon is increasing the price of its Prime subscription from £79 to £95 per year in the UK.

For members who pay monthly, you'll pay a pound extra (£8.99 instead of £7.99, for a total of £107.88 a year).

The rise follows a similar price hike by streaming rival Netflix back in March - its second in just 18 months. Both companies offer games as part of their subscriptions.

Amazon increased the price of its Prime subscription in the US already, earlier this year.

Here in the UK, the price rise is set to take effect in September, which is coincidentally just when Amazon Prime's blockbuster Lord of the Rings series debuts its first season.

The retail giant said today's UK price rise was driven in part by the current record levels of inflation, BBC News reported. But it arrives as the country also faces a cost of living crisis, fuelled by the ongoing damage being done by the Covid pandemic, Brexit, and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

For 2021, Amazon previously reported annual sales of $469bn, up 22 percent year-on-year.

As well as being a major retailer for video games and owner of several video game studios, Amazon offers a monthly line-up of games and in-game extras as part of its Prime Gaming catalogue.

June's Prime Gaming offerings include Far Cry 4 and Escape from Monkey Island.