Alan Wake developer Remedy provides update on five projects in pipeline

Alan Wake and Control developer Remedy Entertainment has laid out its upcoming slate of projects - and there's a lot on the cards.

Of course, there's the upcoming long, long-awaited Alan Wake 2. Last week we glimpsed some new concept art, though were told not to expect any big reveal this summer as originally planned. Still, word of a Nintendo Switch release of the original game and a TV series in development all sounded positive.

"Alan Wake 2 is in the full production stage," Remedy wrote in its latest financial results. "A lot of work remains, but the game is starting to take a more complete form in many areas. As communicated earlier, Alan Wake 2 will be released in 2023."

Watch on YouTube Alan Wake 2's reveal trailer.

Next up is Codename Vanguard, Remedy's free-to-play, co-operative PVE shooter that's been in development a while. Set to be co-published by Tencent, it's due to combine the studio's "narrative expertise and action gameplay into an immersive multiplayer experience" for PC and consoles. Vanguard has made "good progress since the previous quarter", Remedy said.

Codename Condor, a multiplayer spin-off from Control, "continues in the proof-of-concept stage", Remedy said. This was previously said to be set in Control's Oldest House, featuring Bureau team members.

Codename Heron, a bigger Control game, is "in the concept stage and its prototyping continues". Like Codename Condor, Heron was announced back in June 2021 as part of a publishing agreement with 505 Games. This project is separate to Alan Wake 2 (even if the story of both franchises are intertwined).

Finally, if that wasn't enough, Remedy recently announced its partnership with Rockstar to remake Max Payne and Max Payne 2. It sounds like early days here, though Remedy cheerfully notes: "The public reception to this announcement was overwhelmingly positive."

Alan Wake 2 seems to be the next of these projects due to be released, in 2023, though Remedy notes it expects to have "major game launches" plural "between 2023 and 2025".