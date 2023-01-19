If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Age of Wonders 4 coming in May for PC and consoles

Strategy series returns to fantasy setting.

Tom Phillips avatar
News by Tom Phillips Deputy Editor
Published on
Age of Wonders 4.

Paradox Interactive and Triumph Studios have announced a new numbered sequel in the Age of Wonders series - the first for nine years.

Age of Wonders 4 will launch for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S on 2nd May this year, and revive the franchise's strategy empire-building and tactical combat. It also marks a return to the series' more traditional fantasy setting, following its dabbling with sci-fi in 2019's Age of Wonders: Planetfall.

Here's a quick first look:

Watch on YouTube
Age of Wonders reveal video.

The above reveal trailer is mostly a fancy teaser, but a few quick seconds of what looks like in-game footage show a little more, from idyllic fantasy castles in green fields to siege warfare and a spooky skeletal dragon.

A press release for the title promises "unexpected levels for storytelling" for a 4X game and the ability to craft followers by combining "bodily forms, societal traits and arcane powers", in order to build an empire that suits your preferred designs.

So, any excitement for Age of Wonders' return?

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Tom Phillips avatar

Tom Phillips

Deputy Editor

Tom is Eurogamer's deputy editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch