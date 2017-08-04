Australasia-exclusive Kangaskhan headed to Pokémon Go in Europe

Pokémon Go's region-exclusive species Kangaskhan will be available in Europe for the first time from today.

Kangaskhan, an armoured kangaroo-like marsupial, is usually only available in Australia and New Zealand.

But for the next few weeks, until 21st August, you'll also be able to find them in London, Belfast, Birmingham, Cardiff, Glasgow and Manchester - plus various other cities in mainland Europe. The full list is below.

Cities will begin spawning the creature imminently, developer Niantic said in a new blog , along with increased instances of seeing the various forms of alphabetical Pokémon Unown.

If you don't have an Unown yet - and they are near mythically-difficult to find without a bit of help - now's your chance. If you want a Kangaskhan without a 20-hour flight, again, now is your chance.

The full list of cities included in the event lies below. Niantic also has a bigger set of events planned for a half dozen or so mainland European capitals - although some were recently delayed following the technical difficulties at Chicago's Pokémon Go Fest.