Eurogamer.net
  • PC
  • PlayStation 4
  • Xbox One

Here's how Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen Remastered looks

Upscaled.

By Tom Phillips Published

Dragon's Dogma is headed to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One for the first time this year in the scaly, fire-breathing shape of a new, remastered version.

Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen Remastered, to give this version its full title, now has a 5th October release date in Japan.

Dark Arisen was the director's cut version of the initial game. Now, it has been given a further lick of visual polish for current-gen consoles.

A new gameplay trailer has now shown off how it looks for the first time:

There's no word yet on a UK release date beyond a vague "autumn" window, but around the 5th October here too seems like a safe bet.

Dragon's Dogma is five years old this year - this relaunch marks its anniversary. We've been waiting a while for news of a new game in the series but, so far, only received the fairly lacklustre Dragon's Dogma Online.

About Tom Phillips

Picture of Tom.

Tom is Eurogamer's news editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and all the stealth Destiny articles. @tomphillipsEG on Twitter.

Comments

Create an account

OR