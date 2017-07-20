Here's how Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen Remastered looks

Dragon's Dogma is headed to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One for the first time this year in the scaly, fire-breathing shape of a new, remastered version.

Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen Remastered, to give this version its full title, now has a 5th October release date in Japan.

Dark Arisen was the director's cut version of the initial game. Now, it has been given a further lick of visual polish for current-gen consoles.

A new gameplay trailer has now shown off how it looks for the first time:

There's no word yet on a UK release date beyond a vague "autumn" window, but around the 5th October here too seems like a safe bet.

Dragon's Dogma is five years old this year - this relaunch marks its anniversary. We've been waiting a while for news of a new game in the series but, so far, only received the fairly lacklustre Dragon's Dogma Online.