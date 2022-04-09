YouTube and Ali-A announce a new competition to find the next "big gaming content creator"

Content creator Ali-A has partnered with YouTube to create uTure, a "global talent show to find the next big gaming content creator".

Alongside Ali-A - who himself boasts 25 million subscribers - other judges like LilSimsie and Lachlan will together decide which contestant will secure the $76k / $100k top prize after a series of nine weekly tournaments.

"YouTube is home to tens of thousands of brilliant gaming creators that haven’t yet been discovered. It's my hope that uTure will give all these creative individuals their moment to shine and learn from gaming veterans in the space in front of YouTube’s millions-strong global audience,” said Ali-A. “Thank you to YouTube for supporting this idea and best of luck to everyone who enters!"

Fancy your chances? Would-be contestants are invited to apply via a 60-second YouTube Short video with the hashtag #uTureShow. A secret panel of ten judges - who will be revealed later today, it seems, although the accompanying images already include prolific creators like Vikkstar123 - will assess all applications, with the top ten going through as finalists on the show.

The competition is open from 6pm today UK time until 8th May 2022, and the show debuts in June.

"Gaming is one of the largest content categories on YouTube - it reaches millions of fans every day and inspires a tremendous amount of new content creation on the platform. Creativity is YouTube’s driving force, and we’re committed to nurturing unique and diverse talent by providing opportunities on an open platform with a truly global reach," added Lester Chen, global head of gaming creators at YouTube.

“Many of our brightest stars find ways to use gaming as a vehicle for storytelling and creative expression. Ali-A is a great example of this – from streaming to short-form content, he is constantly evolving and innovating his channel, and it’s little wonder that he has enjoyed decade-long success on the platform. It seems only natural that he's created uTure and teamed up with a global all-star roster of talent to help find the next breakout YouTube gaming creator."