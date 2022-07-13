Your Wordle stats will soon be synced via a New York Times account

The New York Times has announced plans to solidify your precious Wordle statistics via a single account.

This means you will be able to log-in and play Wordle from any browser on any device, and still have access to your daily streak, win ratio and guess distribution.

The option is being made available to some users now, with more to follow "soon", The New York Times confirmed via Twitter last night.

One word of warning, however - once linked to a specific New York Times account, the process cannot be reversed. So make sure you sync the right set of stats you want to carry forward!

New York Times accounts are free to register, with the option to pay a premium to access a library of past puzzles, such as the beguiling New York Times mini crossword.

If you don’t see the option to link your account on the device where you play Wordle every day, hold on tight! The feature is coming to you soon.



Puzzle game phenomenon Wordle was snapped up by The New York Times back in January for an "undisclosed price in the low seven figures". At the time, it was promised the game would at least "initially" remain free.

Six months later, the game's integration into The New York Times ecosystem is still ongoing - and there have been numerous bumps along the way as the newspaper removes rude and newsworthy words, and forced an "unauthorised" free archive site set up by fans to go offline.

And in a similar move last night, Spotify announced it had bought music-powered Wordle spin-off Heardle for an undisclosed sum. The move has made that game immediately unavailable in a swathe of countries, angering fans.