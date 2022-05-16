The Xbox Series S is under £100 when you trade-in your old console at Game

If you've been waiting to get into current-gen gaming then there's no better time than now. PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles have finally been restocking regularly at retail price, and the Xbox Series S has firmly remained in stock for some time now.

Although the next-gen consoles are becoming easier to purchase, the disc versions can be expensive- even when bought second-hand. A more affordable way to experience current-gen gaming is by upgrading to the Series S for just £249.

However, you can currently pick up the digital-only console for even cheaper thanks to this limited-time trade-in offer happening at Game.

The online retailer is offering the Xbox Series S for just £99 or less, when you trade in a PS4, Xbox One S, Xbox One X or Nintendo Switch console. It's the cheapest way to upgrade to the next generation of gaming, especially if your old console is collecting dust and not being used.

If you have a PS4 500Gb original console, an Xbox One S of any kind, or a Nintendo Switch Lite, you can trade your old console in to Game and get the Series S for £99. If you have a 1TB PS4 Pro or standard Nintendo Switch you can get the Series S for even less. You can find all the details and full list of prices, as well as a store locator, on this page of Game's website.

The Xbox Series S is a great console, read Digital Foundry's full review to find out why in detail, and it will allow you to play all the latest games at 120Hz with 4k upscaling for years to come. The library of games you have to play is massive too thanks to Xbox Game Pass, where you can play titles such as Halo Infinite and Sea of Thieves with your subscription. You can get your first month of Game Pass Ultimate for just £1 when you sign up here.

This is a limited-time promotion and runs up until Tuesday 31st May 2022, so make the most of it while you can. A new Series S console comes with a white Xbox wireless controller, the power cable, and an HDMI cable as well as the console itself. There's lots of other accessories to enhance your Series S experience though, so have a read of our best Xbox deals page to find savings on controllers and expansion drives and more. Before you dash off to your nearest Game, follow the Jelly Deals Twitter account too so you don't miss any future trade-in promotions, sales events, game discounts and more.