Xbox Series S 1TB pre-orders are now live at Amazon

You can now pre-order the Xbox Series S 1TB console at Amazon UK. It was previously only available to pre-order on the Microsoft Store. Pre-ordering the Xbox Series S 1TB from Amazon is also 99p cheaper than buying directly from Microsoft.

The updated Series S, which comes in black and features a 1TB internal SSD, will be released on 1st September 2023- just in time for the launch of Starfield!

It costs £299, which is only £50 more than the standard white Series S. For that extra £50, you're almost doubling your storage capacity, giving you the same amount of space as the more premium Xbox Series X.

Offering fast load times and gameplay of up to 120 FPS, this new Series S is an ideal midweight option and gives you access to current-gen gaming for a more affordable price.

Included with the Xbox Series S 1TB console is one Xbox Wireless Controller, a high-speed HDMI cable, power cable, and two AA batteries.

The Xbox Series S is disc-free, which means you can enjoy thousands of digital games available on the Xbox Store. This console won't play physical copies of games but you can expand your games library even further and play some of the biggest Xbox-exclusive titles for less, by subscribing to Game Pass from just £8.99 a month.

Starfield, which will be available day one of launch on Game Pass, will have a file size of 125GB - that's over a fifth of a white Series S's internal storage. It makes buying a 1TB Series S even more worthwhile because you'll have ample space for the upcoming Bethesda game and plenty of room for other games too.

And if you're wondering what Starfield performance is like on an Xbox Series S, Todd Howard reckons it "looks great" on a Series S (thanks VGC).

Howard said: "It looks great. But technically, most of my Starfield play has been on Series S within my family."

What's your thoughts on the 1TB Series S? Let us know in the comments if you'll be picking one up to play Starfield or if you'd prefer to pay more for a Series X.

Be sure to follow our Deals hub, where the Jelly Deals and Digital Foundry teams share more of the best tech and gaming deals throughout the week.