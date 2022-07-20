Xbox consoles get Discord voice chat in new update

A new update for Xbox owners brings Discord voice chat to consoles.

This will allow for users to "chat with anyone on Discord via voice channels or group calls directly from your console". Xbox says this will make it easier for us all to connect with fellow users across its various platforms.

"Planning a few rounds of multiplayer action in Halo Infinite with buddies on both console and PC? Exploring new biomes with your friends in Minecraft? See them already playing a game that supports crossplay? Connect to their voice channel and chat as you all play," it explained.

For now, this update is only going to be available for a select few through Xbox Insiders. It will then be rolled out to the wider community in the "coming weeks". Eurogamer will keep you posted as soon as we hear more.

For those that are eligible to try this new update out today, to get started you will need to head to 'Parties & Chats' on your console and from there click on the handily named 'Try Discord Voice on Xbox' option.

A QR code will then pop up for you to scan, which when you do will bring you along to the Discord and Xbox apps to "connect and set up a two-way link between your Discord account and Xbox".

You will see an option on the Discord mobile app to "join on Xbox". Microsoft states from here you will need the "Xbox app to transfer voice chat from your Discord account to your Xbox."

Getting set up (via Microsoft).

A general FYI, Microsoft has also said you will need to re-link your account if you have linked your Discord account to your Xbox in the past.

When all this is enabled, you will then be free to adjust the sound, switch between Discord Voice and Xbox game chat as and when you like and be able to see who else is in the call with you.

The new Discord update for Xbox in use (via Microsoft).

If you are unsure of which game to try this latest update out with, why not have a browse through Eurogamer's guide to Xbox Game Pass here. Happy chatting all!