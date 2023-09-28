If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Xbox Cloud Gaming coming to Meta Quest headsets in December

Finally a reality.

Screenshot from Meta's Xbox Cloud Gaming announcement
Image credit: Meta
Xbox Cloud Gaming will be available on Meta Quest headsets in December.

Microsoft and Meta announced their partnership a year ago, but now we finally know when Xbox games will be available on the VR headsets.

It means the likes of Starfield, Halo Infinite, and Forza Motorsport will be playable on a screen right before your eyes.

One such headset will be Meta's forthcoming Quest 3, which will arrive on 10th October from £480.

Yesterday Meta announced the release date for its latest mixed reality headset, with pre-orders now open.

Xbox Cloud Gaming is Microsoft's cloud subscription service that began beta testing in 2019 before being added to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate in 2020. It's already available on mobile devices, tablets, and TVs.

A subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will be required, so presumably won't be included with Meta headsets, as well as a supported controller.

Xbox itself is yet to venture into the world of VR, but this collaboration with Meta is a first step and a continuation of its venture outside of consoles.

About the Author
Ed Nightingale avatar

Ed Nightingale

Deputy News Editor

Ed has an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

