Xbox Cloud Gaming coming to Meta Quest headsets in December

Xbox Cloud Gaming will be available on Meta Quest headsets in December.

Microsoft and Meta announced their partnership a year ago, but now we finally know when Xbox games will be available on the VR headsets.

It means the likes of Starfield, Halo Infinite, and Forza Motorsport will be playable on a screen right before your eyes.

Newscast: The biggest Xbox leak in history discussed.

One such headset will be Meta's forthcoming Quest 3, which will arrive on 10th October from £480.

Yesterday Meta announced the release date for its latest mixed reality headset, with pre-orders now open.

Play 1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣s of high-quality Xbox games — including @Halo Infinite, @StarfieldGame, and @ForzaMotorsport — all on a massive screen you can take with you anywhere.

Xbox Cloud Gaming is Microsoft's cloud subscription service that began beta testing in 2019 before being added to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate in 2020. It's already available on mobile devices, tablets, and TVs.

A subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will be required, so presumably won't be included with Meta headsets, as well as a supported controller.

Xbox itself is yet to venture into the world of VR, but this collaboration with Meta is a first step and a continuation of its venture outside of consoles.