Meta Quest 3 mixed reality headset arrives 10th October, starting at £480

We already knew Meta Quest 3 was on the way after Meta made its latest consumer VR headset official back in June - just ahead of Apple's Vision Pro reveal - but the company has now slapped it with a launch date, announcing it'll arrive on 10th October, with pre-orders open now.

April's initial reveal confirmed some top-level features for Meta's new VR headset - which is now more accurately described as a mixed reality headset - but we now have a much clearer ideas of the specs being packed into this third Quest iteration.

Meta Quest 3 is powered by the Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 processor - which Meta says can manage "double the graphic processing of Quest 2 - and includes 8GB of RAM. It sports two 120Hz LCD displays, each at a resolution of 2064 x 2208 - described as a 30% increase compared to Quest 2 - and with a 110 degrees horizontal and 96 degrees vertical field of view. Lenses have an adjustable IPD ranging from 58 mm-71 mm.

Meta Quest 3 launch trailer.

Meta Quest 3's mixed reality ambitions are served by two 18 PPD RGB colour cameras on the front of the 515g headset which promise "full-colour, high-fidelity Passthrough", meaning users can hop between exclusive VR mode and one that blends virtual and physical spaces. Chuck in 3D audio promising a 40% louder volume range compared to Quest 2, and Meta reckons you should be able to squeeze 1.5-3 hours of use from the device's battery. which should take around 2.5 hours to recharge.

The other major new component of Quest 3 are its redesigned Touch Plus controllers, which drop the ring of the company's previous VR controller in favour of infrared tracking and introduce improved haptic feedback.

All the above will be available in two flavours when Quest 3 launches on 10th October, with Meta offering a choice between either 128GB or 512GB of internal storage. The first option will set you back £479.99/$499.99 USD, while the latter costs £619.99/$649.99. Both versions will include a copy of Asgard's Wrath 2, due to launch in December, although that offer ends 27th January 2024, and the 512GB model includes a Meta Quest+ subscription. And if you're interested, pre-orders are open now.