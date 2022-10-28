Xbox announces November’s Games with Gold

Xbox has announced its next round of Games with Gold for November.

Two games will be available on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S: Praetorians - HD Remaster and Dead End Job.

Xbox Live Gold members and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members will have exclusive access to both of these games for a limited time, in addition to the usual benefits.

Watch on YouTube Dead End Job's launch trailer.

Praetorians - HD Remaster will be available from 1st November up until 30th.

Dead End Job on the other hand won't be available until 16th November. This availability will end on 15th December.

Praetorians is a real-time strategy game set during the era of the Roman Empire. Here, you will be able to play as either the Gauls (Asterix comes to mind), the Egyptians or the Roman Legions. Each of these armies will have their own merits (and, of course, their own foibles), for you to work with as you battle your way to glory.

Meanwhile, a little after the spookiest time of the year, you will be able to do some ghost hunting in Dead End Job (see trailer above).

In this game you will take on the role of Hector Plasm, and be tasked with ridding the world of those pesky spirits. This game can be played solo, or in couch co-op with a friend. Xbox promises "ectoplasmic gross-out gags, vibrant boo-tiful art, and slapsticky spooky comedy" with this Games with Gold addition.

You can find out more details on November's games via Xbox Wire. For everything else, check out our Xbox Games With Gold Guide.