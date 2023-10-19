Where to find Aunt May’s grave in Spider-Man 2
Pay your respects.
Knowing where to find Aunt May's grave in Spider-Man 2 will allow you to unlock the You Know What To Do trophy. Just make sure you're playing as Peter Parker while visiting her grave!
While the inclusion of this grave is a small spoiler for those who haven't played the original Marvel's Spider-Man, it shows how much effort the developers put into ensuring the events of that game, along with Miles Morales, tied into the Marvel's Spider-Man 2 storyline.
So if you want to experience a moment of quiet reflection or simply unlock the trophy, we've outlined how to find Aunt May's grave in Spider-Man 2 below.
Aunt May's grave location in Spider-Man 2
Before we tell you where to find Aunt May's grave in Spider-Man 2, it's important to remember that, if you want to unlock the You Know What To Do trophy, you must visit the grave while playing as Peter Parker. Visiting as Miles Morales will not unlock the trophy.
With that out of the way, it's time to go grave hunting.
To find Aunt May's grave, you need to visit the graveyard in the north-western corner of Harlem.
Once there, head up the hill to the northern part of the graveyard. Here, roughly in the middle, you'll find Aunt May’s grave alongside Uncle Ben's. If you’ve found Jefferson Davis' grave first, then you’ll want to head east from there.
Now all you have to do is press 'Triangle' to show your respects and, in return, you’ll earn the You Know What To Do trophy.
If you’re having trouble finding Aunt May's grave, then keep an eye out for a white circle appearing on the screen - this is a sign that there's something nearby you can interact with. It's also important to note that you may find Jefferson Davis' grave first, but, like we said above, Aunt May's gravestone isn't far from his.
Good luck in Spider-Man 2!