Knowing where to find Aunt May's grave in Spider-Man 2 will allow you to unlock the You Know What To Do trophy. Just make sure you're playing as Peter Parker while visiting her grave!

While the inclusion of this grave is a small spoiler for those who haven't played the original Marvel's Spider-Man, it shows how much effort the developers put into ensuring the events of that game, along with Miles Morales, tied into the Marvel's Spider-Man 2 storyline.

So if you want to experience a moment of quiet reflection or simply unlock the trophy, we've outlined how to find Aunt May's grave in Spider-Man 2 below.

