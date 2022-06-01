Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun is a retro FPS inspired by Doom and it looks awesome

Warhammer 40,000 is getting a retro first-person shooter heavily-inspired by old-school Doom.

Boltgun is a single-player FPS in which you play a Space Marine who shoots the living crap out of all the Chaos Space Marines and daemons of Chaos sprites who dare get in his way. Doomguy would be proud!

The fun video, below, starts off looking back at the '90s and retro Warhammer 40,000 miniatures through a pair of nostalgia goggles before ripping into some quickfire gameplay:

Watch on YouTube Warhammer 40.000: Boltgun debut trailer.

Boltgun is developed by Bristol-based Auroch Digital and published by Focus Entertainment. It's due out on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5. Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S and Nintendo Switch in 2023. Certainly one to watch.