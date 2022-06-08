Vampire riddled Evil West gets September release date and new trailer

Following its reveal and subsequent delay, Evil West now has a solid release date. So, get your weapons and holsters ready, as we will be blasting off into a rather weird looking version of the Wild West on 20th September.

Along with this news, we also have a brand-new trailer to enjoy. Expect plenty of chaos to unfold here, as we meet gunslinging ornery cowboy type Jesse Rentier.

To my eyes, Evil West looks like a mashup of Red Dead Redemption and Resident Evil but with more lightning. See what you think below.

Evil West is the latest game from Flying Wild Hogs, the developer behind the Shadow Warrior reboot from a few years back. We can say with some confidence this team likes its demonic forces.

Meanwhile, here is the official blurb about it from the developers:

"A dark menace consumes the Old West. In solo or coop, fight with style in visceral, explosive combat against bloodthirsty monstrosities. Eradicate the vampiric hordes with your lightning-fuelled gauntlet and become a Wild West Superhero."

Evil West will be available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S when it releases in a few months' time. Pre-orders are now open via Steam and the Focus Entertainment Store.