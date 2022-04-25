If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Uncharted Legacy of Thieves PC release date listed on Epic Games Store

Drake a look.
Victoria Kennedy avatar
News by Victoria Kennedy News reporter
Published on

A post on the Epic Games Store has listed the Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection as releasing for PC on 20th June.

The blog in question documents all of the biggest PC releases coming this year. If you scroll down through the months of spring and into the warmer summer months, you will soon see Nathan Drake, along with Sully and Sam, all looking back at you.

Watch on YouTube

"Two remastered console classics come to the PC in Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection. The package contains Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, which has Nathan Drake hunting down pirate treasure across the globe. The levels are vast, exotic puzzles to explore and solve," writes Epic.

"Uncharted: The Lost Legacy is the first game of the series not to star Nathan Drake. Players control Chloe Frazer as she steps into the lead role, hunting the Tusk of Ganesh."

Along with this description, Epic also shares a link to the game's sales page. However, the sales page itself still only states that the PC release of Legacy of Thieves is "coming soon".

Earlier this month, Nathan Drake actor Nolan North shed more light onto Amy Hennig's departure from Naughty Dog during the development of Uncharted 4.

And, while you wait for the Legacy of Thieves PC release, you will soon be able to enjoy Sony's film adaptation of Uncharted at home, as Tom Holland's debut outing as Nathan Drake will be available to stream from tomorrow.

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

About the Author

Victoria Kennedy avatar

Victoria Kennedy

News reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games since watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who won’t), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch