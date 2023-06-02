Unable to find valid license Diablo 4 error code 315306 explained

The error code 315306 in Diablo 4 is telling players that the game is 'Unable to find a valid license' even if they have purchased it.

Although it looks like it's affecting users in North America on PlayStation consoles the most, it's actually a global issue for Diablo 4 that has even reached some Xbox players too.

Developer Blizzard is currently working on a fix, but in the meantime we've detailed a possible 'Unable to find a valid license' solution for 315306 that has worked for some - but we can't guarantee that this solution will be successful for everybody.

Diablo 4 error code 315306 explained

The error code 315306 occurs when Diablo 4 can't find a valid license for the user currently playing the game.

At launch, however, this error code is popping up even for those who have purchased the game, blocking them from playing.

The issue seems to mainly be affecting PlayStation users in North America, but we know that the 315306 error code has also been appearing in other countries, and on Xbox consoles too.

The official Diablo Twitter account has confirmed that Blizzard are aware of the issue on PlayStation, and are "looking into this right now" for PlayStation users, but there has been no mention of fixing the issue on Xbox just yet. This doesn't mean it's not being looked at, we just don't have any official confirmation as of writing.

Eurogamer has contacted Blizzard for further details, but we haven't received a response yet.

We are seeing reports regarding PlayStation users experiencing Invalid License errors.



The team is looking into this right now and will update once we have more information. — Diablo (@Diablo) June 1, 2023

This is disappointing for those who pre-ordered the Deluxe or Digital versions of the game to get early access, but there is a workaround that has been helping some players get rid of the 315306 error. We've detailed this possible solution below, but do keep in mind that it's not guaranteed to solve the issue for you.

Unable to find valid license Diablo 4 possible solution

While Blizzard works on the 315306 error code problem, there is a workaround you can do to force your console to validate your Diablo 4 license.

On PlayStation, to possibly fix the 'Unable to find valid license' error in Diablo 4 you can buy a free game or add a free PlayStation Plus game to your library. We can confirm that adding a PS Plus game to the library has worked, but again, this isn't a guarantee that it will solve the issue for you. Still, it's worth a go!

You can search for free games with filters on the PlayStation store, or you can quickly search for one of these free games if you like:

Rec Room

Trackmania

Fall Guys

Pinball FX

Fallout Shelter

Puzzle Quest 3

Minefield

We haven't been able to confirm if purchasing a free game on Xbox consoles fixed the 'Unable to find valid license' issue. As we've said, it is worth a shot, as it's only a free game and you don't even have to download it, Just click the 'Get', 'Download', or 'Add to Library' buttons.