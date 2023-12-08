If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Twisted Metal TV adaptation renewed for second season on Peacock

And that's the tooth.

Twisted Metal's clown character Sweet Tooth in Peacock's TV adaptation
Image credit: Peacock
Victoria Kennedy avatar
News by Victoria Kennedy News Reporter
Published on

Peacock has renewed its Twisted Metal TV adaptation for a second season.

Anthony Mackie, who both starred and worked as an executive producer on the first series, announced its renewal during last night's Game Awards. "Prepare to get your motor revving, 'cos you're going on another ride," Mackie proclaimed at the event.

Peacock went on to share its own announcement on YouTube, showing Twisted Metal's Sweet Tooth hacking away at the screen. You can have a watch below.

Twisted Metal is the live-action TV show based on the classic PlayStation game series.

"I have to give a Sweet Tooth-sized thank you to our incredible fans - I read every comment and was so blown away by everyone's love, support, and rabid enthusiasm for a paper bag," said Twisted Metal showrunner Michael Jonathan Smith in a statement with Deadline.

"We are beyond thankful we get to continue the story of John Doe, Quiet, and Sweet Tooth as they face off against familiar faces and new grim foes in the long-awaited Twisted Metal tournament. The mixtape is made, and I'm thrilled to get back on the road with our stellar cast and crew."

Twisted Metal was nominated for Best Adaptation at the awards last night, however this accolade ended up going to HBO's The Last of Us.

For more from last night, be sure to check out our Game Awards round-up here.

Twisted Metal

PS5, PS3, PS1

