Try "Jungle Book meets the armageddon" platformer The Cub now with this time-limited demo

A demo is now available for Demagog Studio's upcoming puzzle platformer, The Cub.

Available from now until Friday 17th June, the demo - which features three levels and "some Radio Nostalgia from Mars and a whole lot of apocalyptic goodness" - can be downloaded from Steam.

"Fantastic news. We just got a hefty supply drop of content here on Mars to keep you sane as you begin to question our very existence up here on this dead red planet," Demagog explain in a new Steam update.

"First off is a demo for The Cub. Get snippets of 3 different levels, a microdose of the next wave of Radio Nostalgia From Mars and a teaser of the story to come. Download that software right into your retinas."

Self-described as "The Jungle Book meets the armageddon", The Cub is "a story-rich, old-school tough platformer inspired by SEGA classics but built for today".

"Platform parkour through the remains of humanity as smooth apocalypse-wave tunes and stories reveal more," the store description says.

