Try "Jungle Book meets the armageddon" platformer The Cub now with this time-limited demo

Try "Jungle Book meets the armageddon" platformer The Cub now with this time-limited demoCub on down.
A demo is now available for Demagog Studio's upcoming puzzle platformer, The Cub.
Available from now until Friday 17th June, the demo - which features three levels and "some Radio Nostalgia from Mars and a whole lot of apocalyptic goodness" - can be downloaded from Steam.
"Fantastic news. We just got a hefty supply drop of content here on Mars to keep you sane as you begin to question our very existence up here on this dead red planet," Demagog explain in a new Steam update.
"First off is a demo for The Cub. Get snippets of 3 different levels, a microdose of the next wave of Radio Nostalgia From Mars and a teaser of the story to come. Download that software right into your retinas."
Self-described as "The Jungle Book meets the armageddon", The Cub is "a story-rich, old-school tough platformer inspired by SEGA classics but built for today".
"Platform parkour through the remains of humanity as smooth apocalypse-wave tunes and stories reveal more," the store description says.
For more of the latest news straight out of not-E3 week, here's our round-up of the Summer Game Fest show and PlayStation State of Play.
Will you support Eurogamer?
We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.