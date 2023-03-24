If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Tropico dev's 'impossified' theme park sim Park Beyond out in June

On PS5, Series X/S, and PC.

Matt Wales avatar
News by Matt Wales News Reporter
Published on

Park Beyond - Tropico developer Limbic Entertainment's physics-defying theme park management sim - has a release date and will be bringing a dash of impossification to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on 16th June.

On a basic level, Park Beyond delivers pretty much everything you'd expect from a theme park management sim, asking players to plop down rides, set up shops, hire employees, and slap down scenery in a bid to create the most appealing - and lucrative - tourist attraction they can.

The twist, though, is "impossification", which lets players create ludicrous, gravity defying rides reminiscent of Till Nowak's wonderful short The Centrifuge Brain Project - perhaps unlocking a version of the classic pirate ship swing ride capable of splitting into three independently looping segments, or rollercoasters that can fling cars across gaps using cannons.

Watch on YouTube
Park Beyond release date reveal trailer.

Park Beyond features a sandbox mode for management sim pros alongside a more structured, newcomer-friendly story mode, and - based on the demo I spent some time with last year - it all looks to have a solid core beneath its cutesy presentation and slightly gimmicky impossification, presenting interesting choices, robust building options, and strategic depth.

Curious players can take Park Beyond for an early spin as part of publisher Bandai Namco's closed beta test, which runs from 9th-19th May. And if you're sufficiently smitten after that, the full game launches for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on 16th June.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Matt Wales avatar

Matt Wales

News Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch